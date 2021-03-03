How much do Muscogee County’s high school football coaches make? Here’s a breakdown.

Muscogee County School District football coaches make an average of just under $64,000 according to records the Ledger-Enquirer obtained through the Georgia Open Records Act.

And that’s before you factor in stipends or supplements.

A coach’s pay is based on numerous factors in Georgia, including experience and education degree level. A head coach in the Georgia High School Association must hold a four-year degree and hold a job as a teacher or administrator.

High school football head coaches at Muscogee County’s public schools earn a $6,000 annual supplement for the first five years, and $7,500 each year after that. Those who double as athletic directors earn a $3,500 supplement for the first five years and $4,400 each following year.

The average annual salary for the MCSD’s 4,300 full-time employees is $44,373.52.

A better way to compare school district salaries to an average resident of Muscogee County is to use median salary — that’s the figure at the midpoint of the range. In MCSD, the lowest paid employee makes $8,487.80, while the highest is at $186,000.

The median is $43,513. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average individual income in Muscogee County in 2019 was $26,097, while the median household income was $46,408.

Here are the salaries of the MCSD’s head football coaches, in descending order:

Obtained through a request under the Georgia Open Records Act, the information is accurate as of Nov. 19, 2020, according to MCSD. The salaries listed do not include any coaching/athletic director supplements.

Al Pellegrino, Shaw: $68,186

Phil Marino, Columbus High: $68,186

Robert Sanders, formerly Spencer: $68,186

Andrew Oropeza, Northside: $65,966

Andre Slappey, Kendrick: $62,407

Michael Woolridge, Hardaway: $60,613

Corey Joyner, Carver: $58,997

Joe Kegler, Spencer (recently hired from Jordan): $58,997

