Manchester Blue Devils hire new football coach: ‘We are jumping for joy’

The Manchester Blue Devils (on offense) saw one of their own commit to play college football. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

Manchester High School has its new head football coach.

Less than one month after James Moore announced that he’d resigned from the job, Manchester has hired Stephen Holmes to fill the role, Meriwether County Schools Superintendent Administrative Assistant Sharon McKee told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Holmes previously coached at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia.

“We are jumping for joy,” Holmes’ wife, Laurie Holmes, posted on Facebook. “Goooooooo Big Blue!”

He was the offensive line coach for the Patriots, who finished 2-4 in 2020. The Patriots finished 5th in Region 5-3A, narrowly missing out on the playoffs with a 1-2 region record.

Holmes takes over a Blue Devils team that went 4-7 in Moore’s first and only year at the program. It finished 3-4 in Region 5-1A Public.

He also taught collaborative English and study skills classes, according to the school’s website directory.

“So happy for Stephen Holmes and Laurie,” Troup head football coach Tanner Glisson said in a Facebook post. “Couldn’t happen to a better person who has paid his dues in this profession.”