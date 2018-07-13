He was once the biggest story in the NBA. Now he’s headed to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that will send guard Jeremy Lin to Atlanta, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
As part of the trade, the Hawks acquire Lin, a 2025 second-round pick and the right to swap picks with the Nets in 2023; the Nets, meanwhile, receive a 2020 second-round pick the Hawks acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers and the rights to Isaia Cordinier, whom the Hawks selected in the second round of the 2016 Draft.
Lin arrives in Atlanta after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee in the Nets’ first game of the 2017-2018 season. In the previous season, Lin averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Wojnarowski noted that league sources indicated the Lin trade will likely speed up the process of the Hawks trading guard Dennis Schroder this summer. At this point, Lin, Schroder and first-round pick Trae Young make up the Hawks’ backcourt.
Lin became an international sensation during the 2011-2012 season. After struggling to find a spot in the NBA, Lin landed with the New York Knicks and subsequently took the city by storm. With a penchant for big plays and game-winning shots, “Linsanity” became the story of the Knicks’ season despite Lin only playing in 35 games.
Since leaving the Knicks, Lin has played with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets and the Nets.
