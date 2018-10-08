Former Carver and Georgia RB Isaiah Crowell sets record game after NFL fine

The game after the NFL fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct, former Carver High School and Georgia running back Isaiah Crowell gained fame for a more positive reason.
Crowell set a New York Jets record for rushing yards in a game with 219, along with one touchdown, on 15 carries in the 34-16 victory Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos.
“It means a lot to me,” Crowell said, according to the New York Post. “I gotta give all the credit to the O-line. I can’t take the credit. Really, the holes were open. Anybody could’ve ran through them. It just happened to be me.”
Crowell also set an NFL record for most yards per carry (14.6) in a game with at least 15 attempts, according to Elias Sports Bureau, the Post reported.
