New contract updates announced for the Atlanta Falcons head coach and general manager

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn have received three-year contract extensions, the team announced Wednesday. The deals mean Dimitroff and Quinn are officially locked into the franchise through the 2022 season.

“The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come. Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future.

“My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen.”

Quinn is on the cusp of his fourth season as Falcons head coach. During that time, he has posted a 29-19 record in Atlanta, including a 11-5 effort in 2016 that saw the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI.

“I’d like to thank Arthur for displaying the confidence in Thomas and myself, and our vision for this team,” Quinn said in a statement. “The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear. We are looking forward to the challenge in front of us, but I could not be more excited about continuing this journey with Thomas and the brotherhood.”

Dimitroff, meanwhile, has been the Falcons general manager since 2008. Since that time, the Falcons have won the NFC South three times and made the playoffs in six seasons.

“I couldn’t ask for a better co-team builder to be partnered with than Dan,” Dimitroff said in the release. “I am appreciative of the support and confidence that Arthur continues to show us as we strive to bring a championship to this city and our fans. I am excited about where our team is currently as well as the outlook we have for the foreseeable future.”

The Falcons’ training camp officially gets underway Friday.