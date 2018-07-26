Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones’ holdout finally reaches a conclusion

After an offseason’s worth of drama, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones’ holdout is over.

The Falcons announced late Wednesday night that Jones would be in attendance when the team’s training camp begins Friday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the two sides “agreed to a revised contract that adjusts his 2018 salary.” According to The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Falcons “converted some of (Jones’) base salary for 2019 into a bonus for 2018, approximately $2 million.”

“We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. “We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will re-address everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone’s hard work and communication on this. This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our football team. We will continue to work on those contracts going forward.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Thomas Dimitroff’s statement on Julio Jones, released around midnight last night. pic.twitter.com/VlYZBw6nVi — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) July 26, 2018

Jones missed all of the Falcons’ summer mini camp as he pushed for a revision to a contract that would have paid him $10.5 million.

The holdout came on the heels of free agent deals for the likes of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (three years, $48 million) and Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson (three years, $42 million) are the likely catalyst for Jones asking for a change to his deal. Last week, the Los Angeles Rams and receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to a five-year, $81 million contract extension.

Last week, the Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported the Falcons had no plans to make corrections to Jones’ deal this offseason, instead hoping to do so after the 2018 season in order to make other expiring contracts a higher priority.

According to Dimitroff’s statement, the conclusion reached by Jones and the team will not impede the deals for the likes of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, left tackle Jake Matthews and safety Ricardo Allen.

Jones is 29 years old and is coming off a season in which he had 1,444 receiving yards but only three touchdowns.