Reports: Lawmaker carrying thousands in storm relief money when he was shot at Columbus adult store

The Georgia state representative shot Thursday behind a Victory Drive adult entertainment venue was reportedly carrying several thousand dollars in cash meant for storm victims in his south Georgia district, and Associated Press reports.
State Rep. Gerald Greene, 69, was parked behind the Foxes Cinema, a Victory Drive establishment tucked in between two strip clubs when a gunman reportedly approached him, pulled a gun and demanded money, the AP reported. Greene then turned and ran toward a liquor store on the other side of the Carousel Lounge, one of the strip clubs.
Greene was shot in the left leg as he fled, but said the assailant got none of the flood relief money, which was intended for the American Red Cross, the AP reported.
Greene made it to the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, where police were summoned.
Greene's district was ravaged by tornadoes last weekend. President Donald Trump has granted assistance for six counties that were severely damaged by the storms on Saturday and Sunday, Gov. Nathan Deal said.
The American Red Cross' media relations team was looking into the circumstances of the money Green said he was carrying at the time of the shooting, a representative of the organization said Friday.
