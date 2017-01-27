State representative was shot behind an adult cinema, not a convenience store, according to reports.

Contrary to initial reports, the state representative who was shot in the leg Thursday in Columbus was not shot at a convenience store, but at an address associated with a Victory Drive adult cinema, according to police reports.
State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was shot in the leg in what was originally reported as a convenience store robbery on Victory Drive, but local police reports of the incident list the address at which the incident occurred as 3009 Victory Drive, which is the address of the Foxes Cinema, which boasts of offering DVDs, magazines, toys and video booths.
Police responded but list the 30th Avenue Liquor Store at 3001 Victory Drive as the location where they dealt with Greene.
The Associated Press reports that Greene said he was sitting in his car behind the Foxes Cinema when he was approached by a robber, then shot.
Greene was reportedly shot in his leg and was treated and released from the Midtown Medical Center.
The Journal Constitution reported that a spokesman for state House Speaker Dennis Ralston said Greene had stopped in Columbus for gas when the incident occurred. The AJC said he was apparently driving from Atlanta, where the General Assembly is in session, to his home in Cuthbert, Ga.
There are convenience stores with gas pumps about a mile north and south of the Foxes Cinema, but both are located on the west side of Victory Drive, a road divided by a median. The Foxes Cinema is on the east side of Victory Drive.
Otherwise, that strip of Victory Drive is mostly adult entertainment businesses, such as the Foxy Lady Lounge and the Carousel Lounge, both strip clubs.
State Rep. Calvin Smyre learned about Greene while attending a Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce dinner. “My thoughts and prayers are with him as he is released from the hospital,” said Smyre, who has served with Greene more than three decades.
The lawmaker from Cuthbert has served in the House for 33 years, representing House District 151. The district covers parts of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and part of Dougherty County.
