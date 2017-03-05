All-city showdown: Carver, Columbus bring rivalry to state final

2:07 Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game Pause

0:20 Fire at Neill Drive residence

0:56 Trade Center Director David Bevans resigns

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:45 Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire