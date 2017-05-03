Columbus’ Gigi Schorr’s hectic evening ends with Page One award

At the Page One Awards on Tuesday, one student couldn’t help but stand out among the rest.
As the Athletics Award nominees were recognized, Columbus High’s Gigi Schorr bounded up the stage sporting an orange CHS t-shirt, soccer shorts, high socks and tennis shoes. Schorr appeared out of place alongside the other local seniors wearing suits and dresses, but given her schedule on this day, few batted an eye.
Fortunately for the senior, her patience through a wild process soon paid off.
Schorr walked away with the Athletics Award to cap off an unusual day for the Alabama soccer signee. One hour and forty-five minutes before the Page One ceremony began, Schorr’s Lady Blue Devils began their second round playoff game against Blessed Trinity. Once the match concluded with a 2-0 loss for Columbus, Schorr quickly hopped in the car and headed to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, determined not to miss the event.
“It was really stressful throughout this whole school day,” Schorr said. “I was just thinking about the game. We got there, warmed up and we just weren’t playing the way we should have. We ended up losing 2-0, so that was really sad. I didn’t have time to think about that. I had to rush here and get here as fast as I could so I could make the awards.”
Congratulations to our Athletics winner, Gigi Schorr from Columbus High! #PageOne2017 pic.twitter.com/FMTpl4O0YK— The Ledger-Enquirer (@LedgerEnquirer) May 3, 2017Schorr said she and her mother, Ainslie, discussed Schorr changing into a dress before the awards, but given that her hair wouldn’t exactly look the part, Schorr stuck to the gameday attire. There might not have even been time to manage the change, as it turned out.
Once the clock hit zero on the game and the Lady Blue Devils’ season, Schorr had to move on to her next objective.
“My mom was already across the field telling me to come on,” Schorr said. “I had to quickly get all my gear off and basically run to the car so I could get here on time.”
Schorr said there was never a thought of missing the awards, also knowing her mom wouldn’t have let her had she wanted to. Schorr said she was hopeful that she could walk away the winner, but she certainly didn’t expect it.
When she heard her name called, it made the day’s ordeal worthwhile.
“It was pretty awesome,” Schorr said. “There’s a lot of good competition, so that just meant a lot that they saw my hard work and determination through all my injuries and my dad (Doug’s) cancer situation he’s been going through. It meant a lot to be recognized.”
In her time between the game’s conclusion and arriving at the RiverCenter, Schorr reached out to her Columbus teammates. The season-ending defeat was a tough pill for the Lady Blue Devils to swallow, but given Schorr’s tight time constraints, she didn’t have a moment to spare on the field.
Because she had to leave so soon thereafter, Schorr wanted to show her fellow Lady Blue Devils how much they meant to her.
“After the game, I texted the girls, and all I could say was, ‘It’s been a great ride.’ I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” Schorr said. “They were awesome all four years. I couldn’t have done it with anyone else.”
This time next year, Schorr will be playing for the Crimson Tide and looking to contribute in the same manner she did as a Lady Blue Devil. Her sendoff in the high school playoffs wasn’t ideal, but the night’s award delivered a welcomed bright spot that Schorr hopes is only the start of things to come.
“It’s a special feeling, just seeing my talents, hard work and determination recognized,” Schorr said. “Going forward, I’ll keep this and carry it on.”
