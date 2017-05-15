Three Columbus athletes participate in signing ceremony

1:05 Marta Lopez shocked after immigration judge denies boyfriend's bond request Pause

1:52 Columbus athletes set sights on future after signing ceremony

3:03 Mat Swift to retire from W.C Bradley Company

0:42 Glenwood baseball captures 22nd state championship

2:53 Daginald Wheeler testifies that he fled the 4th Quarter Sports Bar

3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting

1:14 Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business

1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project

1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus