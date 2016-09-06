Upscale restaurant targeted for project on Veterans Parkway

An upscale restaurant looks to be part of the mix in the mixed-use project being developed by Keller Williams Realty River Cities on Veterans Parkway in north Columbus. It’s the same site where The Shrimp Basket and Dunkin’ Donuts already are on the way.
“We are working with a large restaurant to take potentially 4,500 square feet in there,” said Jack Hayes, a broker with KW Commercial, who is working on the project.
The restaurant, which is still under negotiations, would not be a chain, said Hayes, declining to reveal the name. But it would offer “an upscale, all-American menu.” It would be “high end,” he stressed.
If for some reason that eatery did not materialize, a couple of sandwich shops also are interested in the space, which is part of a nearly 43,000-square-foot center being built at 6059 Veterans Parkway, fronting what formerly was Strayer University and is now a business center. The property is just south of Northside Hospital and Hughston Clinic.
“The way we look at this right now is on this north Veteran campus, we have several landmark-type businesses, and this particular restaurant that we’re talking to now, they would be another identifiable landmark-type restaurant,” Hayes said.
The development also could have a computer electronics outlet, along with some sort of gift shop, the commercial broker said. He’s also looking for a mortgage company, insurance broker and law firm as tenants to complement the Keller Williams office that will be locating in about 16,000 square feet of the main building.
In all, there will be four buildings on the site, including an already completed Childcare Network corporate headquarters, which relocated from its previous 13th Street home in the city’s Midtown area earlier this year to the back side of the development now being built.
The Dunkin’ Donuts will have a drive-thru window, with its build-out starting within a month. The Shrimp Basket restaurant will be in its own structure, complete with an outdoor patio, with construction starting within a couple of weeks. Southern States Bank is financing The Shrimp Basket building, which is expected to be a “showcase” prototype location for the growing regional chain based in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The moving timeline is to have the doughnut store open either in December or in January, with the seafood eatery making its debut no later than Feb. 1, Hayes said. If construction by Freeman & Associates is completed by the end of October, Keller Williams — which has more than 110 agents — could be in position to relocate from its current 5700 Veterans Parkway to the brand new office sometime in December, he said. Crews will begin paving the parking areas of the development within the next few weeks.
“We’re pretty excited about this building, because it’s not just an office building, but it’s a marketing tool to continue the growth of our company,” Hayes said.
