At Home superstore moving toward early March debut at Peachtree Mall

Work on a new At Home supercenter at Peachtree Mall is pushing forward, with an early March debut anticipated for the Texas-based retailer.
“They are progressing. Their construction is under way, with plans to open in early March,” said mall general manager Onassis Burress.
A city building permit dated Oct. 13 indicates a fire safety system is now being installed by Halo Fire, with the permit valued at $60,000. The 87,446-square-foot space in which At Home is locating is the former Parisian department store area that has been vacant for more than a decade. The permit lists General Growth Properties, the mall’s parent company, as owner of the space.
Garden Ridge, Texas-based At Home will become the fourth anchor store for the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center, with the others being Dillard’s, JCPenney and Macy’s.
At Home touts its “everyday low pricing” selection of more than 50,000 items in its superstores, with furniture and accessories for each room of a house, as well as storage, organization, patio and garden goods. “Any Style, Any Budget, Any Reason to Redecorate” is one of the slogans it used.
Peachtree Mall marked its own 40th anniversary last year, having opened for business in 1975. The shopping center has undergone various remodeling and expansion projects through the years, with retailers coming and going. For instance, Montgomery Ward once was in the space now occupied by Macy’s (originally Rich’s when it first arrived in Columbus). More recently, it added a couple of popular clothing retailers, H&M and Forever 21.
General Growth has owned Peachtree Mall since April 30, 2003, having bought it from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, paying $87.6 million. The shopping center has about 100 tenants, but has not expanded in a major way for years due to space limitations. Vertical construction has not been considered due to the property’s close proximity to Columbus Airport.
