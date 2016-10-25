TSYS profit drops 29 percent to $85.3 million in third quarter

Global credit-card and payment processor TSYS reported Tuesday a profit of $85.3 million in the third quarter of this year. That was on total revenues of $1.1 billion.
The profit, or net income, was down 29 percent from $120.6 million the company posted in the same July-September period a year ago, while the revenues were up 62 percent from $707.8 million it racked up in the same quarter of last year.
Diluted earnings per share came in at 46 cents, which was 29 percent lower than the 66 cents per share it saw a year ago.
“We were very pleased with this quarter’s financial performance as all four of our operating segments exceeded our expectations,” Troy Woods, TSYS chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statment. “We remain on track with our TransFirst integration activities and continue to be laser-focused on successfully combining our legacy merchant businesses with TransFirst.”
TSYS attributed some of the decline in net income to several tax benefits it received in the third quarter of 2015. It said adjusted earnings per share, which subtracts such one-time gains and losses, were 71 cents per share, still nearly 9 percent lower than a year ago, when adjusted earnings per share were 78 cents.
The company also noted that a “rapid and steep decline” in the British pound versus the U.S. dollar had a negative impact on total revenues and net revenue of $14 million and $13 million, respectively, as compared to a year ago. That currency impact is expected to continue in the current October-December quarter, it said. Britain’s citizens voted by a narrow margin in June to leave the European Union, a move that experts anticipated would roil its economy as it moves toward its official departure by 2019.
