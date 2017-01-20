Two stores preparing to close at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

Peachtree Mall is losing at least two of its clothing stores, with women’s apparel retailers LOFT and Sienna & Bellini preparing to close their doors within days.
In fact, LOFT, which has been in the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center for years, will make its final sale to customers on Saturday. The store’s hours are typically 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Some shoppers may recognize LOFT by its former name — Ann Taylor Loft. The retailer, founded in the mid-1950s, is now Ann Inc. and owned by New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group, a company that also operates the Maurices, Justice, Lane Bryant and Catherines brands.
An employee with LOFT at Peachtree Mall said the store has been receiving plenty of feedback from longtime customers as the end approaches. Some of them have been very angry because they had not been told of the closure via advertising or otherwise, she said. A sign at the store’s entrance reads: “We’ll miss you Peachtree Mall.”
“All of the clients are sad to see the store close because they don’t know where to go,” she said. “They don’t want to shop in the boutiques. This is their go-to store and they can order stuff. They love the one-on-one and we’re not a big box store.”
With the LOFT closure, Columbus-area customers wanting to frequent the brand will have to travel to Auburn Mall in Auburn, Ala., or Ashley Park, a power strip shopping center in Newnan, Ga.
Sienna & Bellini, meanwhile, has only been in Peachtree Mall since last August. Its final day will be Jan. 31. The Atlanta-based chain sells a variety of women’s apparel.
Another mall retailer, Vi Vi Boutique, also is apparently relocating from the Macy’s side of the center to near JCPenney, just outside the doors of Dillard’s.
A call seeking comment from mall management on the store departures and changes at the shopping center was not immediately returned. Someone answering the phone Friday in the center’s administrative offices said general manager Onassis Burress is no longer with the mall.
The flurry of activity comes with Peachtree Mall preparing to welcome its fourth anchor, At Home, which will be opening its 86,000-square-foot superstore Feb. 2 in the front and center portion of the center. It is going in space formerly home to a Parisian department store. The space had been vacant for years until Dillard’s sold it to Chicago-based General Growth Properties, owner of Peachtree Mall, in December 2015.
It is not uncommon for retailers to consolidate their operations at the beginning of each new year in order to restructure themselves physically and financially, and the news isn’t always bad. The Macy’s store at Peachtree Mall learned earlier this month that it wasn’t among 68 locations being eliminated by its Cincinnati-based parent company in order to compete better in both the brick-and-mortar and online worlds.
There has been major consolidation news locally, however, with Illinois-based Sears Holdings making the decision to close the Sears department store at Columbus Park Crossing, as well as the Kmart discount stores on Macon Road in Columbus and U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix city.
All three stores are among 150 total being shuttered nationwide by financially struggling Sears Holdings, with liquidation sales now under way. Those stores are expected to close no later than April, the company said.
