Trevioli Italian Kitchen progressing toward its debut in north Columbus

Popular Italian restaurant Trevioli, which has operated out of a north Columbus storage complex for three years, is moving toward completion of its brand new home on Blackmon Road in Columbus.
“We’re scheduled to open the second week of March or the third week of March at the most,” said Sanjay Choudhury, a Columbus businessman who is a partner with Trevor Morris, chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company, now operating at 3151 Tower Road.
“We are probably a couple of weeks behind,” said Choudhury of the 3,426-square-foot restaurant at 7466 Blackmon Road. The eatery is part of a small strip center that also includes a Valley Rescue Mission donation center and a Neighborhood Cleaners.
The restaurant also is adjacent to Blackmon Village Center, which has Midland Beverage liquor store, a Cuts by Us outlet, a Blimpie’s sub shop and a SunTrust Bank teller machine. A Walmart Neighborhood Market is part of the overall commercial development there, with a Home Ace Hardware store now under construction.
Choudhury said work on the exterior of Trevioli Italian Kitchen, as it will be called, is completed to include the outside covered patio area. Work on the interior is now taking place, with equipment being shipped for installation.
“Some bigger kitchen equipment is shipping next Monday,” he said. “It’s looking good.”
The plan is for Morris to close his existing location a couple of weeks before the new one opens in order to get everything ready, Choudhury said. Unlike the much smaller existing location, the new Trevioli will include a full bar with signature drinks, mixed drinks, wine and beer. There also will be light live entertainment such as a piano player. Plans include tweaking the Trevioli menu a bit, the partners have said.
Choudhury said he is excited about the restaurant’s debut, particularly in a growing area of Blackmon Road that could use a top-notch place to eat for residents in the area.
“It’s going to be great for that neighborhood and community,” he said. “It’s handmade pasta, handmade Italian food. We don’t have that nearby other than franchises like Carrabba’s or Olive Garden. This is locally owned and locally operated, with organic (ingredients) and local vegetables.”
Morris and Choudhury have said that if everything goes smoothly at the new Columbus restaurant, long-term plans could include opening additional restaurants in Phenix City and also in the Auburn-Opelika, Ala., area.
