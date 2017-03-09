Convergys to hire more than 150 employees for Columbus center

Call center company Convergys needs more than 150 employees for its 1838 Victory Drive facility in Columbus.
To accomplish that, the Georgia Department of Labor’s Columbus Career Center will host a recruiting event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16. The career center is located at 700 Veterans Parkway.
Criteria for job seekers include having a high school diploma or general education diploma (GED) and at least six months of sales associate experience. Applicants must apply online at employgeorgia.com prior to an assessment, pre-screening and any interviews that may take place. Dress properly when seeking a job, the department said.
When it committed to Columbus last May, Convergys said it plans to create more than 450 jobs over 18 months, which would exceed the 200 or so full-time workers call center operator Road America had on site at the Victory Drive facility before departing Columbus last year.
Cincinnati-based Convergys provides back-office support for a variety of companies and has hired customer service representatives locally, as well as management, human resources and recruiting staffers.
For more information, contact the Columbus Career Center at 706-649-7423. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
