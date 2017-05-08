‘Reimagine 13th Street’ activities to accompany test of lane closures

The two-week test of lane closures along 13th Street in Columbus will begin later this week as the city puts in place barrels and other markers.
But the “Reimagine 13th Street” effort will include activities to help the public understand the positive and healthy possibilities if the outside lane closures eventually are made permanent from the street’s intersection at 5th Avenue — at the west end of the 13th Street viaduct — east to the intersection of 13th Avenue.
(City to test lane closures on 13th Street; could become permanent)
“This is to help people recognize what the possibilities can be long term. This isn’t an instant fix,” said Anne King, executive director of MidTown Inc., a nonprofit organization that advocates for improvement in the city’s core residential and busy district. She noted buildings along a portion of the test lane closures are having windows painted colorfully to let the public know that they can be useful and vibrant again.
“It’s just to give an indication of, ‘Oh, retail could flourish here, or a restaurant,’ if we made it more walkable and a place that you don’t just drive by, but a place where you want to stop and linger,” she said.
City crews are expected to begin installing barrels and signage on Thursday in advance of the two-week test that begins Saturday and runs through May 27. The effort has the approval of the Georgia Department of Transportation in advance of its Spur 22 plans to resurface area roads and streets, with improved crossings for pedestrians.
King understands there will be an adjustment period for motorists who use the 13th Street corridor, particularly on a regular basis. She and others who live and reside in the area — not just driving through to and from work or to shop elsewhere — believe that “calming” the street will generate an environment in which vehicles move slower amid pedestrians and bicyclists. It makes it a safer, more enjoyable connection between Midtown and downtown, she said.
“What we all recognize is any change requires adjustment,” King said. “We all have our favorite lanes and favorite paths and some of us like to drive 55 mph. The speed limit is 35 through there. How often do we see people adhering to the speed limit? What we want to do is make it possible for people to move more slowly and, with that, you have an opportunity to stop and take advantage of businesses along the way.”
Here are the activities planned for the upcoming lane-closure test:
▪ May 16 — A National Bike Week ride with Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, which will focus on routes that include 13th Street and the viaduct, Linwood Boulevard and the Lakebottom Park area. The ride begins at 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway.
▪ May 17 — A “Ride of Silence” that advocates vehicles sharing the road with cyclists and pedestrians. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Village on 13th, with the route including Lakebottom Park, 17th Street, Linwood Boulevard and Broadway, and returning via the viaduct and 13th Street. It will be followed by a reception at the Village on 13th.
▪ May 18 — A “Reimagine 13th Street” event hosted by the MidTown Business Association beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 13th Street and Cherry Avenue. It will feature an evening street market, music, and food and beverages for purchase. Murals are being added to storefront windows to help the public imagine the opportunities.
▪ May 19 — A “Bike to Work Day” with an “energizing station” at the top of the viaduct. Cyclists can stop by for a bottle of water or a cup of coffee.
▪ May 20-21 — A Keep Columbus Beautiful tour of Lakebottom gardens and outdoor spaces. For tickets and details, call 706-225-4008.
▪ May 21 — The 21st annual Arts in the Park at Lakebottom Park, sponsored by the Weracoba-St. Elmo Preservation Society. The event is from noon to 6 p.m.
