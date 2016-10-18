Edgewood teacher named in incident that allegedly led to amputation

Columbus police have released the name of the teacher accused of throwing a 13-year-old student to the floor during an alleged Sept. 12 incident at Edgewood Student Services Center.
Bryant Mosley was listed on the police report as a behavioral specialist for the AIM program in which the student was enrolled. It’s an alternative school program for students who have been temporarily removed from their assigned school because of violations of behavior rules.
According to the report, the teacher said he was responding to “behavioral issues.”
“On Sept. 12, 2016, at around 1350 hours, I, Lt. Consuelo Askew was working a part time job at the AIM program located at 3538 Forest Road, when I was called to Room 109,” Askew wrote in the report. “Upon arrival at room 109, Mr. Bryant Mosley (Behavioral Specialist) advised me that he had to physically restrain a student due to behavioral issues.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, Sgt. Art Sheldon confirmed this afternoon.
Attorney Renee Tucker, who represents the boy and his mother, said the student is still being treated at the Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. He is scheduled to have his leg amputated this afternoon as a result of injuries caused in the alleged incident.
She said there are plans to sue because the school sent the child home on the school bus without rendering any medical aid or notifying his family.
“As anyone can anticipate there was certainly an emotional response,” said Tucker, who said the child will probably need counseling in addition to physical therapy. “I mean, the fact that now it’s led to an amputation just signifies the degree of force that was used with regard to our client, particularly (the teacher) body-slamming him three different times.”
