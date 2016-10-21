Teen who lost leg was ‘up and walking’ after incident, district said

The Muscogee County School District has issued a statement saying that Montravious Thomas, the teen whose leg was amputated following being “restrained” at the Edgewood Services Center, was “up and walking not in distress” after the incident.
The district also said that school officials made several attempts on the day of the incident to contact his parents at the number given to the district for them.
Bryant Mosley, working as a contractor for the school district, allegedly “body-slammed” the 13-year-old Thomas more than once on Sept. 12. The school district said Mosley, who was working for Mentoring and Behavioral Services, a contract service provider, said he had to “restrain” the student. Afterward, the young man was sent home on a school bus. Mosley holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in clinical mental health counseling, the district said.
Renee Tucker, a lawyer representing the student and his family, said Wednesday that Thomas’ right leg was amputated below the knee on Tuesday night at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston.
Tucker has said she sent the Muscogee County School District an ante litem notice “that had a number of $5 million.” An ante litem notice is required when someone intends to file a lawsuit against a governmental agency. She also plans to sue Mosley and MBS, Tucker said Wednesday.
Mosley no longer is providing services for the school district.
