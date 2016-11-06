Columbus police officer shoots, kills suspect after car chase

A Columbus police officer shot and killed a suspect involved in an alleged stolen car chase that ended in Phenix City early Sunday, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said.
There were few details available, but Boren said the chase started after 4 a.m. and went across the J.R. Allen Parkway and ended at Riverchase Drive in Phenix City.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating, Boren said.
There was no information available on the suspect. Boren said Columbus police would release a statement later this morning.
The Russell County District Attorney's office had an investigator on the scene around 5 a.m., District Attorney Kenneth Davis said.
There were three suspects in the vehicle, one woman and two men, Davis said he was told. The driver was shot at killed, Davis was told. The other two suspects were wounded and taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.
The names of the other three suspects have been confirmed.
The officer had reason to believe the stolen vehicle was a weapon, Davis said.
Phenix City police responded to the call but the shooting involved Columbus police, Davis said he was told.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
