Here’s more details about deadly shooting involving Columbus police officer

A Columbus police officer shot and killed a suspect involved in an alleged stolen car chase that ended in Phenix City early Sunday, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said.
According a report from the police department, shortly before 4:25 a.m, members of the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services observed a suspicious vehicle around businesses near the intersection of Milgen Road and Reese Road. The vehicle was driving in and around several closed businesses.
Officers maintained surveillance and notified the Columbus 911 Center. The center informed officers that the vehicle had just been stolen.
Attempts made by the officers to stop the vehicle using blue lights and sirens were ignored by the driver who then attempted to flee, the news release said.
Police said the vehicle pursuit went into Phenix City where the driver turned onto Riverchase Drive off Highway 80 at which time the driver lost control of the vehicle.
A Columbus police officer exited his vehicle and encountered three suspects.
The officer fired several shots from his weapon, the report said.
One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Two suspects were taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus with what appeared to be non life-threatening injures.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating, Boren said.
According to an ALEA spokesman, the agency is involved at the request of Boren and Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis.
Davis said he had an investigator on the scene around 5 a.m. He said he was told the suspects were two men and a woman and it was the driver who was killed.
Davis said the officer had reason to believe the stolen vehicle was being used as a weapon.
Phenix City police responded to the call but the shooting involved Columbus police, Davis said he was told.
Staff Writer Chuck Williams contributed to this report.
