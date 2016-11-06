Here’s more details about deadly shooting involving Columbus police officer

0:57 Teammates serve as pallbearers for their friend Justin Patrick Johanson Pause

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race

2:11 'Oh my goodness': Auburn safety Tray Matthews reacts to wild finale

1:13 Ralston residents describe scene as firefighters respond to morning fire

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:03 Help bring Rev. Jamie Sanks down