Dripping pipes, fire hazards revealed during city’s Government Center tour

Storm water dripping from pipes in the parking lot.
A woman setting aside her walker to hobble down the stairs.
Corroded pipe. And a narrow stairwell that could easily become a firetrap.
Those were just a few of the problems witnessed by a group of community leaders as they toured the Government Center on 10th Street Tuesday afternoon.
The participants were members of the Mayor's Commission on New Government and Judicial Building. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson convened the group in January to study the possibility of building a new government and judicial center. Members began meeting earlier this month with plans to report to Council and the citizens in the Fall of 2017. Those named to the 23-member commission include local city officials, ministers, Chamber of Commerce representatives, nonprofit administrators, grassroots organizers and concerned citizens.
On Tuesday, those touring the building included Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brian Anderson, District Attorney Julia Slater, CSU English Instructor Natalia Temesgen, City Councilman Gary Allen, Liberty Theatre Chairman Robert Anderson and Finance Director Angelica Alexander.
They were guided by city maintenance and security officials in groups of three, climbing stairs and peeking in rooms throughout the complex, which consists of a main tower and two wings. They visited holding cells for juvenile and adult prisoners, and viewed restrooms that don’t meet American Disability Act standards.
“Bats are in both buildings,” said City Manager Isaiah Hugley as one group visited the east wing. “We bring in professionals and they’re able to get rid of the bats, and in three or four months, the bats will return and we have to call them back again. And we’ve had to actually let employees work from home because of bats, bat allergies and that kind of thing.”
Hugley said the heating system, fire exits, security and elevators are a concern in all the buildings, but especially the ,,,,tower.
While in the tower, Maj. Mike Massey, of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, pointed out various hazards. Standing at the security checkpoint, he emphasized security concerns.
“Everybody who enters this building, other than employees who have access badges, have to come through here,” he said. “So if somebody brings something into this building and we catch it in this x-ray machine right here, it’s in here. And it’s in a very vulnerable location in this building if we have an explosive go off. And we have had those come into this building.”
Later, he took the group to a tight stairwell, where the mayor asked the group to imagine what would happen in the case of a fire.
“... If the fire fighters are trying to get up and hundreds of us are coming down, just think about it being smoke-filled and negotiating this,” she said.
Massey said it’s a disaster waiting to happen, and renovating the building won’t fix the problem.
“If you decide to renovate this building, these stairs won’t pass code,” he said. “They’re going to have to reconstruct the exterior part of the building as well as everything else in here. And those jail cells I just showed you right there won’t pass the justice test.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments