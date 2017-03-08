Embedded dog collars a recurring issue new city law’s to address

1:58 Columbus police seek identity of woman who stole dog from shelter Pause

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning

2:37 Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:49 First Lady Sandra Deal reads to St Anne first-graders

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

1:01 Columbus area family's practical joke featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'