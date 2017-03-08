They brought a ghost dog back from the dead. Now he needs a shelter

It’s like the dark shadow of a wild dog came back from the dead to haunt the animal shelter.
The feral dog that there died and was revived is named Ghost, and looks the part.
As a puppy he escaped as a rescue group moved his litter from the Milgen Road Animal Care and Control Center to a van. For a year he lived wild in the adjacent woods.
The staff there tried, and failed, to catch him. As they walked the impounded dogs on the trails winding through the trees, they saw Ghost shadowing them, lonely and curious.
On Dec. 4, they finally managed to coax him close with treats and catch him.
Then he died.
The story skips a beat there, in the account PAWS sent out Wednesday: “Then he had a heart attack, they revived him, and everyone fell in love with him.”\
Ghost is a wild dog held captive, now, and he does not understand that everyone is in love with him.
Writes Casey Smith of PAWS:
“When you meet Ghost for the first time you will see one of the saddest things that you will ever witness. You will see a dog who longs for affection, but has no idea how to accept love. He is very curious and will walk toward you, only to lose his confidence and retreat to the safety of his kennel. If you accidentally make eye contact with him, he will go into his kennel and spin in circles, which is what he does when he’s anxious. Ghost doesn’t wag his tail, he doesn’t know how to accept affection, and he doesn’t know how to trust humans.”
But dogs run in packs, so he should have that instinct.
“He likes other dogs and is learning how to play and be a dog from his new buddies,” Smith wrote. “Ghost is currently very interested in smelling people’s shoes. He summons up all of his bravery and walks up to smell your shoes.”
Feral dogs usually are aggressive, but Ghost is not: “Ghost is the kindest, most gentle spirited dog we have come across in a long time. We see a lot of dogs at PAWS, and this one is special.”
So, having consulted experts, PAWS plans to resurrect Ghost as a family pet:
“His rehabilitation will likely take a year or more, and it will be costly. We are already at the three-month mark, and he still isn’t ready for adoption…. We are partnering with CorePaws, a nonprofit that helps promote hard-to-place animals in shelters across the U.S., in raising $3,200 for Ghost to have a separate enclosure and a partial roofed area.”
People can donate online at www.youcaring.com/pawshumaneresidentghost-771116.
It will be just for Ghost, at first, but later for other ghost dogs that need it.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
