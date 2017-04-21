Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announces Drug Take-Back event

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency are tackling the issues surrounding medication with a Drug Take-Back event set for April 29.
Residents are encouarged to dispose of their unwanted, unused and expired medication between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the CVS at 1367 Double Churches Road. The free and anonymous service is part of a nationwide initiative, said Sheriff Donna Tompkins.
“Given the rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisoning and overdoses nationwide, this program addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” stated a news release from the sheriff’s office. “Studies have indicated a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including those taken from home medicine cabinets.”
Authorities are accepting all prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Those with needles or other sharp objects must call 311 or 706-653-4000 to make an appointment. The items must be kept in a hard plastic or metal container with a secure lid for the city to pick up the items.
Officials will safely dispose of the drugs. Flushing them down the toilet or in the trash can be dangerous to the public and the environment, according to the release.
Residents can drop off their medication at the following locations all year round:
- North Columbus Pharmacy at the Main Street Village at 6490 Veterans Parkway
- Dinglewood Pharmacy at 1939 Wynnton Road
- River Road Apothecary at 6801 River Road #201
- Fourth Floor of Government Center
- Citizens Service Center at 311 Citizens Way near Macon Road
For additional information, call Cpl. Bridge Goolsby at 706-225-4001 or email him at bgoolsby@columbusga.org.
The sheriff’s office collected 203 pounds of medication during the Drug Take-Back event they held at CVS in 2016, which brought their total for the year to 4,768 pounds.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
