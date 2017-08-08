Woman ignored stop sign before deadly crash on Double Churches Road, police say

Columbus police said the woman who was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle wreck on Double Churches Road ignored a stop sign before the crash.
Jessica Oberlin, who was identified as the 26-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Midtown Medical Center. Her body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of Double Churches Road and Nature Trail around 7:50 p.m. Sunday to investigate a crash.
Officials said Oberlin, who was traveling in a 2007 Toyota Prius, was driving away from the stop sign on Nature Trail and headed onto Double Churches Road.
A 26-year-old Columbus man in a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500 was headed westbound on Double Churches Road in the left lane.
A witness who was traveling in the left lane in front of the GMC said the truck passed her on the right side before heading back into the left lane.
Officials said Oberlin ignored the stop sign and entered Double Churches Road. That’s when the front bumper of the GMC collided with the left side of Oberlin’s vehicle, according to a police report.
Both drivers were treated at the scene. Oberlin was transported to the hospital before her death, but the man declined to be transported via ambulance.
