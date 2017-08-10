Video shows what happened inside MCSD bus before fatal crash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash Pause 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:23 Glenn Davis reads resolution asking tax assessors to freeze taxes 1:11 What would you do if you won the lottery? 1:15 Sen. Williams wants to fix education in Georgia, says parents think schools are 'baby sitters' 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 0:38 Robbery suspect crashes into deputy's vehicle during police chase 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:05 Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Muscogee County School District has released footage from the fatal bus crash on Aug. 22, 2016. Roy Newman was driving along Garrett Road to Mathews Elementary School when the bus left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Seven students were sent to Midtown Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Muscogee County School District Edited by Maureen Chowdhury, McClatchy Video Team

