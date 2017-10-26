Piedmont Healthcare acquisition of Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

New sculpture installed and unveiled at CSU's downtown campus

The new Frank Brown Hall on Columbus State University’s downtown Columbus campus got a touch of color Wednesday when the university accepted a new sculpture. “Fall Line,” a colorful six-piece aluminum work by Colorado artist Pard Morrison, was unveiled in an afternoon ceremony. “Sculpture, in a sense, is this activation of space,” Morrison said. “Unlike a painting on a wall, it is expected that you encounter it in the round. What I was trying to do is activate both courtyards and the interior of the building. And I was also thinking about the river and how it runs parallel to this installation.” The placement of Morrison’s work inside and outside Frank Brown Hall works, the artist said. It is between the new building constructed for the university’s nursing school and the 1930-era historic Columbus Ledger-Enquirer building that was renovated.