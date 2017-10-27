This wild dog died, came back to life. Now PAWS is looking for his “perfect family.”

More Videos 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning Pause 1:43 Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch 2:49 Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 0:50 Raw video: Muscogee County school bus catches fire with 9 students aboard 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:57 Stewart Community Home needs financial help 1:59 Surveillance videos show murder victim and suspect together the day of the shooting 1:32 New sculpture installed and unveiled at CSU's downtown campus 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meet Ghost: He's the feral dog who now needs a shelter to continue rehabilitation PAWS Humane is partnering with CorePaws, a nonprofit that helps promote hard-to-place animals in shelters across the U.S., in an effort to raise $3,200 for Ghost to have a separate enclosure and a partial roofed area. PAWS Humane is partnering with CorePaws, a nonprofit that helps promote hard-to-place animals in shelters across the U.S., in an effort to raise $3,200 for Ghost to have a separate enclosure and a partial roofed area. Video courtesy of PAWS Humane

PAWS Humane is partnering with CorePaws, a nonprofit that helps promote hard-to-place animals in shelters across the U.S., in an effort to raise $3,200 for Ghost to have a separate enclosure and a partial roofed area. Video courtesy of PAWS Humane