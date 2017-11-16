More Videos 1:59 Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus Pause 3:07 A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 2:57 Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 0:59 Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:07 Fort Benning honors German and Italian prisoners of war who are buried on post 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 5:05 Attorney: Suspect in hit-and-run fled with 4-year-old son in his arms to protect him 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Body found off Winston Road in Columbus, police on scene investigating The body of a black male was found in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating. The body of a black male was found in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

