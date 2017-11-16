Body found off Winston Road in Columbus

Update: Police have named the victim.
The body of a male was found in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
Bryan pronounced the 30-year-old man dead at 9:35 a.m. after receiving a call about the body shortly after 9:00 a.m. No further information on his identification has been released.
Bryan said the victim died by gunshot wound, but would not indicate where he was shot.
The death marks the 37th homicide of the year, Bryan said.
Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating. The area has been blocked off with crime scene tape.
No other details have been provided at this time.
