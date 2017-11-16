Coroner releases name of Columbus man found dead off Winston Road

Columbus police have released the name of a man found dead in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning.
Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
Bryan was called to the scene shortly after 9:00 a.m. Bryan said the victim died by gunshot wound, but would not indicate where he was shot.
The death marks the 37th homicide of the year, Bryan said.
Never miss a local story.
Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating. The area has been blocked off with crime scene tape.
No other details have been provided at this time.
Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer for updates.
Mike Haskey: 706-571-8593, @mhaskey
Comments