  • Body found off Winston Road in Columbus, police on scene investigating

    The body of a black male was found in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating.

The body of a black male was found in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed. Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Crime

Coroner releases name of Columbus man found dead off Winston Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 16, 2017 11:44 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Columbus police have released the name of a man found dead in a wooded area off of Winston Road Thursday morning.

Steve Phillips, 30, of Columbus, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 9:35 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

Bryan was called to the scene shortly after 9:00 a.m. Bryan said the victim died by gunshot wound, but would not indicate where he was shot.

The death marks the 37th homicide of the year, Bryan said.

Columbus police, including homicide detectives, are on the scene investigating. The area has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

No other details have been provided at this time.

