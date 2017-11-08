Man wanted in deadly September shooting killed on Sherwood Avenue, Columbus police say

More Videos 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting Pause 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:51 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 8 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:19 Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy