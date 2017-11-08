Man wanted in deadly September shooting killed on Sherwood Avenue, Columbus police say

The 19-year-old man wanted for questioning in the deadly Sept. 3 shooting on Ewart Avenue was killed Tuesday night near the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street, according to Columbus police.
Kuamane “Lil Q” Ford had warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery charges at the time of his death. It’s unclear at this time if the charges were related to the Sept. 3 drive-by shooting that left 19-year-old Takelia Johnson.
Ford was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street. He was dead when officers arrived on the scene, Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a news release.
The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office marks Ford’s death as the 36th homicide in Columbus this year, while police list it as the 29th. The coroner’s office does not differentiate between a homicide that police consider a murder and one it categorizes as manslaughter or a justifiable shooting.
Ford was killed one day after authorities sent out an alert announcing that Ford was wanted for questioning in the deadly September shooting along with 32-year-old Aubrey Crittenden.
Officials said Johnson was standing in front of a small city park in the 900 block of Ewart Avenue with two people when two or three men opened fire from a moving vehicle. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced her dead on the scene.
No further details about either killing was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting or Ford’s whereabouts 24 hours before his death is encouraged to call Cpl. Katina Williams at 706-225-4434 or kwilliams@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments