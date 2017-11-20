Kendrick High senior killed on his 18th birthday remembered at candlelight vigil

More Videos 2:36 New farmers market hopes to change neighborhood from food desert into food oasis Pause 1:12 'He was silly ... funny': Mom remembers Kendrick High senior killed on his 18th birthday 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 5:32 'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 2:00 Holsey Chapel C.M.E. members love their annual breakfast and turkey giveaway 2:13 Brother of murder victim recognizes his sister through a news alert 1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim More than 100 people gathered in front of Kendrick High School Monday evening to mourn the loss of yet another youth to gun violence. This time the victim was Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High senior who was gunned down Friday on his 18th birthday. Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road. Shorter succumbed early Sunday to the injuries. More than 100 people gathered in front of Kendrick High School Monday evening to mourn the loss of yet another youth to gun violence. This time the victim was Javion Shorter, a Kendrick High senior who was gunned down Friday on his 18th birthday. Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at the Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road. Shorter succumbed early Sunday to the injuries. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

