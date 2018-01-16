Georgia Supreme Court again rejects ‘Stocking Strangler’ Carlton Gary’s appeal

Convicted Columbus “Stocking Strangler” Carlton Gary moved another step closer to execution Tuesday when the Georgia Supreme Court rejected his appeal for reconsideration and sent the case back to Muscogee Superior Court, where the judge hearing it just retired.
The state Supreme Court last rejected the condemned serial killer’s appeal on Dec. 1. Ten days later, Gary’s Atlanta attorneys Jack Martin and Michael McIntyre asked the court to reconsider that decision, and to retain custody of the case instead of sending it back to Muscogee County.
Prosecutors in their Dec. 15 response wrote that the defense was trying to buy time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which previously has refused to review Gary’s case.
Once the case comes back to Columbus, the Superior Court judge presiding over it can issue a “death warrant” designating a week during which the Georgia Department of Corrections may schedule Gary’s execution. The presiding judge was Frank Jordan Jr., who retired Dec. 31.
Gov. Nathan Deal has yet to appoint Jordan’s successor. The top candidates are Muscogee State Court Judge Ben Richardson, retired Aflac general counsel and Juvenile Court Judge Joey Loudermilk, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Julia Slater, and attorney Ben Land, a partner in the law firm Buchanan & Land and the younger brother of U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land.
Those candidates are to be interviewed for the position this week. Were Slater to get the appointment, she would have to recuse herself from Gary’s case, having been among his prosecutors.
The current vacancy should not delay setting an execution date, said Senior District Attorney Don Kelly. The Georgia Attorney General’s office in consultation with the Department of Corrections will prepare the execution order, he said, and prosecutors here will present it to the appropriate judge. If Jordan’s successor has not been sworn in by then, the order will go to the judicial circuit’s chief judge, Gil McBride, Kelly said.
In asking the Georgia Supreme Court to reconsider hearing Gary’s appeal, his attorneys argued the justices had not allowed sufficient time to review the “complicated” and “unique” issues of the case, particularly the question of whether evidence of Gary’s innocence would have led jurors to render a different verdict or sentence, had it been presented during his 1986 trial.
Gary was convicted and sentenced to death for three of the seven rapes and stranglings of older women here in late 1977 and early 1978, but prosecutors used evidence from all the murders and assaults in which Gary was implicated to illustrate the pattern of a ritual serial killer, maintaining Gary was the sole perpetrator.
The defense has argued that because prosecutors used all those cases to prove Gary’s guilt, any new evidence from them that does not match him could have led jurors in 1986 either to acquit Gary or to give him a sentence other than death.
The evidence
These are the relevant cases, starting when Gary lived in New York in the early 1970s:
- On April 14, 1970, Nellie Farmer, 85, was raped and strangled and her body left covered in her home in the Wellington Hotel in Albany, N.Y. Gary’s fingerprint was found at the scene. He claimed another man killed Farmer. The defense maintains a shoeprint on a mat in the bathroom where the killer washed off was too small to fit Gary, who wears a size 13½.
- On Jan. 2, 1977, Jean Frost, 55, was raped and nearly choked to death in her home in Syracuse, N.Y. Gary had a watch taken from Frost’s home when police arrested him two days later. Again he blamed another man.
- After Gary moved home to Columbus, Gertrude Miller, 64, was beaten with a board and raped here in her 2703 Hood St. home. Her assailant left behind knotted stockings he took from her dresser. She in 1986 identified Gary as her rapist, but a later DNA test on her clothing yielded a profile that did not match him.
- On Sept. 16, 1977, Mary Willis “Fern” Jackson, 59, of 2505 17th St., was found brutally beaten, raped and strangled with a stocking and sash. Her body was left covered. She was considered the first of the seven “Stocking Strangler” victims. Gary was not convicted in her case.
- On Sept. 24, 1977, Jean Dimenstein, 71, was found raped and strangled with a stocking in her home that then had the address 3027 21st St. (the street has since been renamed). Her body was left covered with sheets and a pillow. A later DNA test from her vaginal washings yielded a profile matching Gary, but he was not convicted in her case.
- On Oct. 21, 1977, Florence Scheible, 89, was found raped and strangled with a stocking in her 1941 Dimon St. home, which today has a different address. Her body was left covered. Gary's right thumbprint was found on a door frame leading into Scheible's bedroom. He was convicted in her case.
- On Oct. 25, 1977, Martha Thurmond, 70, was found raped and strangled with a stocking in her 2614 Marion St. home. Her body was covered by a pillow, blankets and sheets. Gary's fingerprint was found on the frame of a rear bedroom window. He was convicted in this case, from which police collected semen samples later thought suitable for DNA testing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab accidentally tainted and destroyed the evidence.
- On Dec. 28, 1977, Kathleen Woodruff, 74, was found raped and strangled in her 1811 Buena Vista Road home, which later was demolished during an Aflac expansion. Gary's right little fingerprint is found on the aluminum window screen where the intruder entered, and his palm print is found on the windowsill just inside. He was convicted in her case.
- On Feb. 11, 1978, Ruth Schwob, 74, of 1800 Carter Ave., was nearly strangled to death by an intruder she fought off, pressing a panic alarm by her bed. Police found her with a stocking wrapped around her neck. The defense maintains a shoe print found on an air-conditioning unit the intruder stood upon to climb into her window was too small to match Gary.
- On Feb. 12, 1978, Mildred Borom, 78, 1612 Forest Ave., about two blocks from Schwob’s home, was found raped and strangled with a cord cut from window blinds. Her body was covered with a garment. Gary was not convicted in her death.
- On April 20, 1978, Janet Cofer, 61, of 3783 Steam Mill Road, was found raped and strangled with a stocking. A pillow covered her face. Investigators found a bite mark on her breast, and had a dentist create a mold from it. The indentations indicate the killer had dental flaws that Gary never had, the defense argues. Gary was not convicted in her case.
The arguments
After holding hearings and arguments on the evidence the defense says exonerates Gary, Judge Jordan ruled Nov. 1 that it was not “material” enough to have led jurors in 1986 to render a different verdict or sentencing. In appealing to the state Supreme Court, the defense argued Jordan erred.
The Miller DNA test alone could have caused at least one juror to have a “lingering doubt” as to Gary’s guilt and to vote against a death sentence, the defense said:
“The attack on her fit all of the common factors of the Columbus Stocking Strangler the state contended was Mr. Gary. The Superior Court failed to address whether this absolute exoneration could have created lingering doubt as a compelling mitigating circumstance. After all, lingering doubt is a compelling mitigating circumstance as to sentence and if only one juror found such lingering doubt then no death sentence can be imposed.”
Gary’s attorneys argued also that because the Miller DNA profile didn’t match Gary, any profile derived from the semen found on Thurmond likely would not have fit him, either, and the state recklessly destroyed that evidence. This also “constituted a compelling mitigating circumstance which would have likely affected a jury’s sentence of death,” they wrote.
The prosecution in its response wrote that Gary’s lawyers wanted time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on these two issues:
- “Whether it would violate the United States Constitution to execute Mr. Gary given the sum of the exonerating evidence in this case raising serious doubts as to his guilt and his death sentence.”
- “Whether the destruction of critical potentially exonerating evidence by the state, whether intentional or not, violated Mr. Gary’s due process rights and protections against cruel and unusual punishment, or at least should be known to the jury, especially when there was a high probability that the destroyed evidence would have exonerated Mr. Gary.”
Neither was an issue presented to Jordan, so neither is an issue for appeal, and neither warranted the state Supreme Court’s retaining Gary’s case rather than sending it back to Columbus, prosecutors wrote:
“Given the overwhelming evidence of defendant’s guilt and the lengthy delay in carrying out his sentence of death, it would be counter to the ends of justice to prohibit the state from seeking an execution warrant and grant defendant a postponement for the purposes of filing another futile appeal, raising issues which were not raised in the trial court.”
Gary’s attorneys have not yet filed for a new appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Born Carlton Michael Gary in Columbus on Sept. 24, 1950, Gary today remains on death row in the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508
