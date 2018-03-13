In final appeals, Stocking Strangler attorneys say Ga. is about to execute innocent man

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 94 "Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus Pause 61 Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 206 A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 63 Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 311 Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 137 Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 123 Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 53 Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 32 Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 156 Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Journalist and author Billy Winn, the former editorial page editor at The Ledger-Enquirer, shares his thoughts on Carlton Gary and the "Stocking Stanglings." The Ledger-Enquirer

Journalist and author Billy Winn, the former editorial page editor at The Ledger-Enquirer, shares his thoughts on Carlton Gary and the "Stocking Stanglings." The Ledger-Enquirer