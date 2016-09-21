Hundreds checked out of Lee County schools following ‘creepy clown threat’

Hundreds of students in the Lee County School District were checked out of school today after a creepy clown threat was made toward Beauregard High School, Beauregard Elementary School and Opelika High School.
Jason Wright, an assistant superintendent with the LCSD, confirmed that approximately 342 students have checked out of Beauregard High School and about 600 have checked out of Beauregard Elementary School.
The students left following a social media post in which a user posing as a clown threatened to bring a firearm to the schools and “blow it up.”
Sheriff Jay Jones said there is no evidence that the threat is credible, but there are school resource deputies on school grounds who have “security measures in place that give them an advantage over anyone that would intend to harm” the students, faculty or administration.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of the children; No. 2 is to apprehend the individual or individuals responsible for this post,” said Jones, who added that the Opelika Police Department is assisting in the investigation.
Wright said the school administration was notified around 7:45 a.m. this morning about the “disturbing comments” made on social media. Parents and guardians were alerted through an automated call-out message.
“We have gone into what we call a heightened sense of awareness where we have notified the school personnel of the post, so they can be aware,” Wright said. “They know that there is a disturbance and to be vigilant as far as observations for anything out of the ordinary.”
Wright said schools will remain under a “heightened sense of awareness” for the rest of the week to ensure that everyone on school grounds remains safe.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only agency in the area to receive reports of creepy clown threats.
LaGrange police took to Facebook to warn the public about several calls they received Set. 12 about clowns in a van and wooded area trying to talk to children. There were also threats made on Facebook media the previous weekend from “clowns” threatening to commit crimes at LaGrange schools.
Police determined that the threats were not credible. By Friday, they arrested four people who allegedly made “creepy clown” threats toward LaGrange High School.
Two were arrested in Troup County Sept. 14 after falsely reporting creepy clown sightings in Hogansville, Ga.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments