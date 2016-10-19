Man arrested in deadly Columbus stabbing in East Wynnton

A 53-year-old man was arrested early this morning in connection with the death of Antonio Giddens, a 39-year-old Columbus man who officials said was stabbed at least 10 times with either an ice pick or a similar weapon during a dispute in East Wynnton.
Curtis Porter Jr. was apprehended on a murder warrant. He is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail until his preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to 2330 Schaul St. to check on a disturbance. At the scene, officers found Giddens injured.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Giddens had been stabbed with an ice pick or similar weapon. The coroner said the victim had at least four to six stab wounds in the chest, two in his left side and two in the back.
His death remains under investigation as a homicide.
