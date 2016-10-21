Police: Suspect, victim fought over woman before fatal ice pick stabbing

Curtis Porter Jr. and Antonio Giddens were having an ongoing dispute over a woman before Porter allegedly stabbed Giddens with an ice pick a dozen times early Saturday in East Wynnton, according to testimony this morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Porter, 53, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to murder. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond and the charge was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective David Stokes said he was called to 2330 Schaul St. around 2:46 a.m. Saturday to assist with a reported disturbance. When he arrived, he learned that Giddens was stabbed multiple times during a physical altercation.
Giddens was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur confirmed that the 39-year-old Columbus man was stabbed 12 times, police testified.
Witnesses who came to break up the fight witnessed Curtis Porter Jr. stabbing Giddens with an object that was later identified as an ice pick. The victim, Giddens, was heard saying, ‘He stabbed me.’
On the scene, detectives spoke with witnesses who reported that Giddens went to the Porter’s Schaul Street home, which he was sharing with another woman at the time. Porter left in his vehicle and returned a short time later, according to police.
Stokes said Giddens was standing in the roadway when Porter returned. That’s when Porter exited his vehicle and the two got into a physical altercation that was caught on a surveillance camera, police testified.
In court, police didn’t clarify the reason behind Saturday’s dispute, but Stokes did mention that the two were having an ongoing dispute over a woman for a few months.
“The two men had apparently had issues with each other in the past,” Stokes testified.
Porter continued on to his apartment after the stabbing and then fled the scene “several moments later,” according to police.
Stokes said officials were able to reach him by phone numerous times Saturday evening, and he told them several times that he intended to make a statement at police headquarters that day. He didn’t turn himself in Saturday but police said he surrendered to members of fugitive squad at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman who police said Porter and Giddens were fighting over told the court that Giddens sent her text messages in the past threatening to kill her and Porter. She said he had not sent any to her the day of the stabbing, but he did tell her to answer the phone or he would show up to her home.
She said she didn’t report those text messages to police, and Stokes told the court that officials have yet to confirm those accusations.
