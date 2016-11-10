Charge dropped against woman shot during deadly Columbus police chase

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:07 Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team