Second murder arrest made in 17th Avenue shooting

A second individual was arrested in the fatal Nov. 15 shooting on 17th Avenue, Columbus police announced Friday afternoon in a news release.
Dylan Ray Haskell, 19, was charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Ronald Davis and placed in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. He joins Saleem Kareem Jackson, 20, of LaGrange, Ga., who was taken into custody Thursday night on the same charge.
Additional arrests and charges are expected, Lt. Greg Touchberry said Friday afternoon.
Columbus police were called to 4336 17th Ave. on Nov. 15 to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m., they found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the next day.
Davis was described as a nice young man who worked at the Pizza Hut about two blocks from the shooting.
A witness on the scene, who refused to give his name, said he was in his home nearby when he heard commotion indicating someone was shot. He said Davis had been shot at least once in the head.
The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit thanked the Lagrange Police Department for their assistance with this case.
“This arrest would not have been possible without them,” Columbus police said in a news release.
