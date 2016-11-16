Coroner releases name of Columbus man killed in 17th Avenue shooting

Ronald Davis was identified as the 36-year-old Columbus man who died a day after being shot on 17th Avenue in Columbus Tuesday morning, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Davis was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at noon Wednesday at Columbus Midtown Medical Center. His body will be sent off to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for an autopsy, Newton said.
The shooting, which occurred in the 4300 block of 17th Avenue, was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said Wednesday afternoon that no arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.
A witness on the scene, who refused to give his name, said he was in his home nearby when he heard commotion indicating someone was shot. He said Davis had been shot at least once in the head.
He described Davis as a nice, young man who worked at the Pizza Hut about two blocks away from the area. The business’ manager was on the scene with about six police cars and multiple technicians who were examining the scene.
Davis’ death is the 22nd homicide in Columbus this year and the third within the last two weeks.
Nikco Slaughter, 27, of Columbus was gunned down early Monday at a Parkchester Drive home. He was killed eight days after Vatsal Patel was fatally shot during a Nov. 6 apparent robbery at the 5 Corner Lotto on 1231 Linwood Blvd.
