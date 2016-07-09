List of 2016 homicides in Columbus

Here is a list of 2016 Columbus homicides as determined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation
January
1 -3. Gloria Short, 54; Caleb Short, 17; and Gianna Lindsey, 10, were found dead Jan. 4 on Bentley Drive in Midland. They died of head trauma and knife wounds inside the home where clothing and jewelry were stolen.
February
4. Marcus Barron, 33, of Columbus was shot and killed Feb. 14 during a dispute with his neighbor at 3909 Baker Plaza Drive Apartments.
April
5. Calvin Denson, 44, of Seale, Ala., was shot twice in the chest and died April 30 during a dispute at Warren Williams Homes on April 30.
May
6. Richard Collier, 24, of Columbus was fatally shot in the chest May 14 during a party at his 5908 Hodges Drive home.
7. Alcides Ruben Washington, 33, of Columbus was shot in the head while visiting a neighbor May 24 on Stone Creek Court.
8. Anthony Meredith, 24, of Columbus was gunned down by at least eight gunshots to the chest on May 26 near the southwest entrance of Peachtree Mall, 3131 Manchester Expressway.
June
9. Demonde Donya Dicks Jr., 24, of Jonesboro, Ga., was shot in the head and killed June 15 near the basketball court at Double Churches Park.
10. Kenneth Holloway Jr., 25, of Columbus was shot in the chest by his friend during an argument June 18 on 17th Avenue.
July
11. Lekeshia Moses, 16, of Columbus was shot in the face July 1 at Wilson Homes, 3400 Eighth Ave.
12. Terry Cobb, 29, of Columbus was found fatally shot July 3 at the corner of Cusseta Road and 21st Avenue. He was wanted as a suspect in a July 2015 homicide.
August
13. Deonn Carter, 31 of Columbus, died Aug. 20, 11 days after he was shot during an armed robbery outside his apartment on 5443 Armour Road.
September
14. Shawn Gentle, 25, of Columbus, was shot and killed Sept. 2 at a home on 4913 20th Ave.
15. Joseph Davis, 47, of Columbus was fatally punched a Labor Day barbecue at 2342 Bond Ave.
October
16. Antonio Giddens, 39, of Columbus was fatally stabbed with an ice pick or a similar weapon Oct. 15 in the East Wynnton community at 2330 Schaul St.
17. Dewayne Chronister, a 50-year-old driver for the Warrior Cab Company, died Oct. 17 after being shot in killed at the Parkwood Mobile Home Park at 527 Farr Road.
November
18. Vatsal Patel, 23, was fatally shot Nov. 7 at the 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd.
19. Nikco Slaughter, 27, of Columbus was shot and killed Nov. 14 at a home in the 600 block of Parkchester Drive.
20. Ronald Davis, 36, of Columbus was fatally shot Nov. 15 on 17th Avenue.
21. Peggy Gamble, 83, of Columbus was found dead Nov. 28 in her home at 2324 8th St.
22. Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr., 25, of Columbus was found dead beside his running car in the Branton Woods area beside.
23. Jamal Alexander, 19, was killed and four others were wounded in a Dec. 28 shooting at 2910 10th St.
OTHER DEATHS
1. Marquis Brown, 23, of Phenix City died of blunt-force trauma sustained in the Jan. 31 brawl outside the Outlaws Saloon.
2. Jamyah Allen, 15, of Columbus was shot to death on June 9 at 6023 Crystal Drive during a possible break-in, according to police.
Note: Brown and Allen's deaths were listed on Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan's 2017 list of homicides, but Columbus police did not include them on their list. Click here for more information.
--Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
