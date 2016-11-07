Man killed during apparent robbery attempt at Columbus store

A 23-year-old man was killed late Sunday during an apparent robbery attempt at a Columbus business, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Vatsal Patel was shot during the incident at 5 Corner Lotto on 1231 Linwood Ave. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Bryan said.
Patel’s father, who owns the business, was also shot during the apparent robbery attempt. He is currently being treated at Midtown Medical Center and his condition is unknown.
Bryan said Patel worked at the store.
No suspects are in custody at this time. No other details are available.
