Columbus police release description of suspect in fatal store shooting

Columbus police have released a description of a suspect wanted in connection with the death of Vatsal Patel, a 23-year-old man who was gunned down Sunday night at the 5 Corner Lotto on Linwood Boulevard.
The assailant was described as a black man between the ages of 19 and 30 who was seen wearing dark clothing during the incident, which Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick described as an apparent robbery attempt.
Authorities said they responded to the 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd. around 9:53 p.m. Sunday after shots were fired. When they arrived on the scene, they found Patel and his father with gunshot wounds.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the son, who worked at the store, was pronounced deceased dead at 10:15 p.m.
Patel’s father, who owns the business, was rushed to Columbus Midtown Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.
The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information involving this incident to call 911 or call Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291. Emails can also be sent to Locey at alocey@columbusga.org.
Patel’s death marks the 18th homicide in Columbus this year. He was killed three weeks after 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister, a driver for the Warrior Cab Company, was gunned down Oct. 17 at the Parkwood Mobile Home Park at 527 Farr Road.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
