Coroner releases name of Columbus man killed in 20th Avenue shooting

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified Shawn Gentle, 25, of Columbus as the man who was shot and killed early this morning at a Columbus home at 4913 20th Ave.
Gentle was pronounced dead at Columbus Midtown Medical Center at 5:12 a.m. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Bryan said the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. and is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit. Officers were still on the scene at 10:54 a.m.
