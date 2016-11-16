Crime

Man dies after 17th Avenue shooting in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

The man shot on 17th Avenue in Columbus Tuesday morning has died, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. No further details have been released.

Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said Wednesday afternoon that no arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.

This death is the 22nd homicide in Columbus this year and the second this week. Nikco Slaughter, 27, of Columbus was gunned down early Monday at a Parkchester Drive home.

