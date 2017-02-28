Columbus mother charged in crash that killed 2 children released on bond

The Columbus mother charged with vehicular homicide in Saturday’s fatal Victory Drive crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter and 13-year-old nephew has been released on bond.
Francisca Taperia-Santiago, who was identified as the 32-year-old driver in crash, pleaded not guilty on Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court to six counts of improper child restraint, two counts each of second-degree vehicular homicide and reckless conduct, four counts each of four counts of unsafe tires and one count each of failure to maintain lane, no state driver’s license.
Judge Julius Hunter continued the case until 9 a.m. Tuesday, because she the court didn’t have an interpreter immediately available to translate for the Hispanic defendant. After her attorney pleaded for a bond, the judge awarded her bonds totaling $16,675.
She posted bonds before 9 a.m. Tuesday, an official with the Muscogee County Jail confirmed. Her bonds were forfeited and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus police said Franicisa Taperia-Santiago and 10 passengers were traveling in an overloaded 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. She was on the northbound ramp of Interstate 185 toward Victory Drive when she allegedly lost control while negotiating a turn.
The left front of the vehicle veered to the right, where it crossed the outside lane and outside shoulder. The left front struck the outside guard rail, causing the vehicle to trip and roll. It stopped on its roof on the Victory Drive east ramp. There was extensive damage to the vehicle, which authorities said was only designed to hold a maxim of eight people.
The passengers in the vehicle were Sherika Camaja-Taperia, infant; Priscilla Taperia, 1; Raynal Do Taperia, 2; Juliana Camaja Taperia, 6; Reyna Taperia, 6; Maria Taperia, 8; Juan Camaja, 13; Jose Manuel Taperia, 13; Alex Teletor, 15; and Amelia Taperia, 34.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Juliana Camaja Taperia and her cousin, Jose Manuel Taperia, died at 2:18 p.m. of blunt-force injuries in the emergency room. Their bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.
After being released from the hospital, Franicisa Taperia-Santiago was arrested at the Columbus Public Safety Center at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments