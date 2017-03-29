Homeless woman pleads not guilty to prostitution in Columbus

A homeless woman allegedly agreed to have oral sex with an undercover agent in exchange for $20, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Tamika Mitchell, 31, pleaded not guilty to prostitution and possession of a drug-related object. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500, and the case was bound over to State Court.
Max Todd, an agent with the Special Operations Unit, said another undercover officer was near North Lumpkin Road around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday patrolling an area where prostitutes are known to frequent.
Mitchell allegedly approached the undercover officer and offered to perform oral sex for $20. Todd said she changed her mind when she saw a marked police vehicle arrive on the scene.
Police said she was being taken into custody when they allegedly found a glass smoking device in her possession.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments