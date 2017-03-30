Phenix City man, 28, found dead with gunshot wound to head

A 28-year-old man was found dead Wednesday night on 16th Street, Phenix City Police Lt. Angela Leslie said.
Maurice Richardson of Phenix City, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:35 p.m. His body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Authorities were called to a residential area in the 1000 block of 16th Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Leslie said Thursday morning that no arrests have been made in the case. No suspect descriptions are available at this time, she added.
